Teen shot multiple times in Hermosa

A 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the Hermosa community on the Northwest Side.

At 4:53 p.m., the man was approached by three males in the 4000 block of West Armitage, according to Chicago police. One of the males then pulled out a handgun and shot the man three times in his arm.

He was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The group of males ran off after the shooting, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.