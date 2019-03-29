Teen shot while in car in Humboldt Park

A 16-year-old boy was shot Thursday night in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The boy was a passenger in a vehicle about 9:08 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Augusta Boulevard when he heard shots and realized he was hit, Chicago Police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.