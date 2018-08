Teen at home shot from outside in West Englewood

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Friday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11:50 p.m., the teen was sitting inside a home in the 2000 block of West 68th Street when he gunfire outside, Chicago police said. A bullet went through a window and struck the boy in his chest.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.