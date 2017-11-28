Teen tries to buy iPhone off of Facebook, gets robbed in Elmhurst

A teen had cash stolen Monday night during an armed robbery in west suburban Elmhurst while trying to buy an iPhone 7 posted for sale on Facebook.

Officers responded to the 100 block of East North Avenue at 8:14 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery, according to a statement from Elmhurst police.

The 19-year-old victim told officers he responded to a Facebook post offering an iPhone 7 for sale, police said. The teen met with two people who took out a handgun and announced a robbery.

The robbers took the teen’s money and then drove away eastbound in a 2006 Chevrolet Astro Van that was reported stolen from Hammond, Indiana, police said.

The robbers were described as two black teens standing between 5-foot-11 and 6-feet tall and wearing black generic hoodies, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Elmhurst Police Department at (630) 530-3050.