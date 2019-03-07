Teen wounded in Austin drive-by shooting

A teenager was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 19-year-old man was walking about 10:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Menard when someone in a dark-colored sedan shot him in his calf, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.