Teen wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg after leaving a block party in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

About 10:39 p.m., the teen was walking towards her car in the 5300 block of South Hoyne Avenue when she heard gunfire and realized she was hit, Chicago police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

Earlier this month, a man was wounded in a shooting a few blocks away.

