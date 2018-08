Teen wounded in Hermosa drive-by shooting

A 16-year-old boy was wounded early Sunday in a drive-by shooting in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The teen was standing outside about 3:35 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Palmer Street when someone in a passing Nissan opened fire, according to Chicago police.

The boy was struck in back and grazed in his neck, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition.