Teen wounded in West Town shooting

An 18-year-old man was shot Monday night in the West Town area.

The man was walking in the 2400 block of West Thomas Street about 11 p.m. when he passed a group of three males, one of whom turned around and shot him in the leg, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. No one is in custody.

Two other shooting happened hours earlier in the West Town and Humboldt Park neighborhoods.

The first was at 6:25 p.m., when a 19-year-old man was shot and wounded in the 900 block of North Harding Avenue. The second shooting happened about 9:50 p.m., when a 30-year-old man was wounded in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.

Area Central Detectives are investigating.