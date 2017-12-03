Teenage boy charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint in Lincoln Park

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with a carjacking that happened last month in the North Side Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The teenager approached a 30-year-old woman and pointed a handgun at her while she was getting out of her car about 10 p.m. Nov. 16 in the 2000 block of North Howe, according to Chicago Police. He demanded she surrender her vehicle.

The woman complied, and the boy drove off west, police said. The woman was not injured.

Officers identified the suspect and took him into custody about 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of North Sedgwick, police said. He was charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Police did not identify the boy because he is a juvenile. He was expected to appear in bond court on Sunday.