Teenage boy charged with firing gun in Aurora

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with firing a gun Monday night in west suburban Aurora.

Officers were called for reports of multiple shots fired about 8:55 p.m. neat Pearl Street and Sherman Avenue, according to a statement from Aurora police.

Surveillance footage obtained by investigators showed multiple people in the intersection when one of them fired a gun, police said. The group then ran away into an apartment in the 400 block of Sherman.

Officers searched the apartment and took five people into custody after finding a gun under a pile of clothes, police said.

After a series of interviews, the 17-year-old boy was identified as the shooter and charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and single counts of unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated discharge of a firearm and use of a weapon without a FOID card.

The suspect was taken to the Kane County Youth Home and the other people were released without being charged, police said.