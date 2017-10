Teenage boy grazed by bullet on Northwest Side

A 16-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet early Friday in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 1:43 a.m., the boy was the passenger in a vehicle in the 3600 block of North Milwaukee when a male shooter approached and opened fire, according to Chicago Police. The boy was grazed in the forehead.

He was driven to the 1100 block of North Milwaukee, where an ambulance was called, police said. He was then taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.