Teenage boy missing from University Village

Police are looking for a teenage boy who went missing Tuesday from the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side.

Immanuel Williams, 14, was last seen about 8 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Polk, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. He was wearing a 3/4-length coat, blue jeans and black Polo boots and may be heading to north suburban Zion.

Williams was described as a 5-foot-7, 150-pound African-American man with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts should contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.