Teenage boy shot in Albany Park

A teenage boy was shot Wednesday night in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 17-year-old was shot in his back at 8:46 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Montrose, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in his back and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where his condition had stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.