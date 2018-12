Teenage boy shot in West Pullman alley

An 18-year-old man was grazed by a bullet while sitting in his vehicle late Wednesday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 11:41 p.m., someone shot him inside an alley in the 12400 block of South Perry Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The 18-year-old declined medical treatment for the graze wound in his neck, police said. No one was in custody Thursday morning.