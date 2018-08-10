‘Domestic’ shooting wounds woman, teenage boy on South Side

A teenage boy and a woman were wounded in a domestic shooting Friday afternoon on the border of the South Shore and South Chicago neighborhoods.

About 4:45 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was having a domestic dispute with someone in the 2200 block of East 79th Street when the person pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

The woman, who had a pending order an order of protection against the shooter, suffered a gunshot wound to her back, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The 15-year-old boy was shot in his face and was taken to the same hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said. He was not an intended target.

Area South detectives were investigating.