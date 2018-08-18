Teenage girl grazed in Logan Square shooting

A 17-year-old girl was grazed in a shooting early Saturday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 3:15 a.m., the teenager was a passenger in a vehicle driven by her boyfriend in the 1900 block of North Kedzie Avenue when someone inside a black Infinity sedan opened fire, according to Chicago police.

She was grazed in her shoulder and took herself to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where her condition had stabilized, police said.

Detectives were unsure who the intended target was, according to a police source.