Teenage girl killed, 5 others wounded in second Lawndale overnight mass shooting

A teenage girl was killed and five other people, including an 11-year-old boy, were wounded in Lawndale’s second mass shooting early Sunday on the Southwest Side, police said.

About 2:35 a.m., several people were standing on a sidewalk in the 1300 block of South Millard Avenue when two males approached on foot and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

A 17-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to her face and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about her death.

Among the wounded was a 21-year-old woman who was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her back and arm, according to police. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Two boys, ages 11 and 14, were shot in their legs and were taken to Mount Sinai, where their conditions stabilized, police said. A second 17-year-old girl was shot in her arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition stabilized.

The sixth victim, a 17-year-old boy, suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to Rush University Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

No one was in custody early Sunday as Area Central detectives conducted a homicide investigation.

Hour earlier, four people were shot at a block party in the same neighborhood.