Teenage girl, man wounded in Gresham drive-by shooting

Two teenagers were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Monday in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

A 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were sitting on a front porch about 2:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Union Avenue when a vehicle with three people passed by and shots rang out, according to Chicago Police.

The girl was grazed in her leg, and the man was shot in his leg and grazed in the chest, police said. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions had stabilized.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.