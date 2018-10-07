Teenage girl reported missing from West Rogers Park

Sabrina Dacic was last seen Friday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood. | Chicago police

A teenage girl was reported missing from the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Sabrina Dacic, 17, was last seen Friday in the area near Damen and Granville avenues, according to Chicago police. She failed to return home after an argument with her mother.

Dacic is known to frequent the area near Broadway Street and Foster Avenue on the border of the Uptown and Edgewater neighborhoods, police said.

She was described as a 5-foot-5-inch tall, 115 pound girl with blond hair, police said.

Anyone with knowledge of here whereabouts was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.