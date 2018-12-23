Teenage man in critical condition after Gresham drive-by shooting

A teenage man was wounded by gunfire late Saturday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

At 10:55 p.m., the 19-year-old was walking down the 1300 block of West 84th Street when someone in an unknown vehicle shot him, according to Chicago police. The bullet struck his shoulder.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.