12/23/2018, 02:28am

Teenage man in critical condition after Gresham drive-by shooting

BySun-Times Wire
A teenage man was wounded by gunfire late Saturday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

At 10:55 p.m., the 19-year-old was walking down the 1300 block of West 84th Street when someone in an unknown vehicle shot him, according to Chicago police. The bullet struck his shoulder.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Police investigate a shooting about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, December 22, 2018 in the 8400 block of South Ada Avenue in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

