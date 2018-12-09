Teenage man shot in West Elsdon; shooter in custody

One person was in police custody Sunday morning after a shooting left an 18-year-old man wounded in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 3:08 a.m., the 18-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 3700 block of West 56th Street when someone he recognized shot him, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound in his right arm, police said. His condition stabilized at the hospital.

Charges were pending Sunday after officers placed the suspected shooter into custody, police said.