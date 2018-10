Man, 19, shot while walking in West Elsdon

A young man was wounded Wednesday afternoon from a South Side shooting in the West Elsdon neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was walking at 3:38 p.m. down the 4000 block of West 54th Street when a male approached him and shot his upper left leg, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said. Area Central detectives were investigating.