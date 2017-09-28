Teenager charged with bringing knife, rum to school in NW Indiana

A 16-year-old boy is facing misdemeanor charges after he was found with a knife and a bottle of rum at his school in northwest Indiana.

Another student told the principal at Boone Grove High School in unincorporated Valparaiso, Indiana, that they saw a knife in the boy’s pocket when he lifted his arms and his shirt rose up, according to the Porter County sheriff’s office.

The principal called him to their office, and during a search a pocket knife with a 3-inch blade was found in his right front pants pocket, police said.

A search of his backpack also found a small bottle of Bacardi rum, which the boy admitted to knowing was there, police said.

He was charged with possession of a knife on school grounds and possession of alcohol by a minor, both misdemeanors, according to police.

He was taken to the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center. His identity was not released because he is a minor.