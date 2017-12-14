Teenager charged with trying to rob off-duty officer at gunpoint

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with trying to rob an off-duty Chicago Police officer at gunpoint, prompting the officer to fire shots earlier this month in the Beverly neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The boy faces one felony count each of attempted robbery while armed with a firearm and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, according to Chicago Police. His identity was not released because of his age.

The officer, a 53-year-old man, was walking at 7:04 p.m. Dec. 1 in the 10100 block of South Bell when the boy approached and demanded money at gunpoint, police said at the time. The officer then fired shots, and the suspect ran off.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The boy was taken into custody about 12:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 7300 block of South Carpenter, police said.