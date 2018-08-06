Suburban teenager dies at Lollapalooza

A 16-year-old boy died Sunday night after he was found unresponsive at the Lollapalooza music festival | Talia Beechick/For the Sun-Times

A teenage boy from the northwest suburbs died Sunday night after he was found unresponsive at the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park.

About 7:50 p.m., 16-year-old Evan Katz-Miller was taken by a private ambulance provider to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead nearly an hour later, Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The medical examiner’s office hasn’t ruled on a cause of death. Katz-Miller was a resident of northwest suburban Mundelein.

Police were conducting a death investigation.