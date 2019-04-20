Teenager fatally shot in Garfield Park: police

A teenage boy was shot and killed Saturday in Garfield Park, according to Chicago police.

The 16-year-old was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest at 12:39 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Adams Street, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

“A number of people” were on the scene at the time of the shooting, but they have not been cooperating with investigators, police said. No arrests have been made.

Area North detectives are investigating.