Teenager missing from Heart of Chicago

A teenager has been reported missing from the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

Mya Jones, 16, was last seen Tuesday in the 2000 block of West 17th Street, according to Chicago Police.

She was described as a 5-foot-6, 170-pound black girl with brown eyes, burgundy hair with red braids and a medium complexion, police said. Jones was last seen wearing black stretch pants and purple and silver boots.

She might be near Jackson Park at 59th Street by Stony Island and Cornell Drive, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to call Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8380.