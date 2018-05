Teenager shot during West Chatham armed robbery

A teenager was shot Friday evening during a struggle with an armed robber in the South Side West Chatham neighborhood.

About 7:30 p.m., the robber walked up to the 17-year-old boy in the 300 block of West 87th Street, pointed a handgun at him and demanded his property, Chicago Police said.

As the boy resisted, the gun went off, striking him the right hand, police said.

He showed up to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was in good condition.

No suspect description was available.