Police say boy shot himself during chase in Lawndale, community disputes story

A teenage boy was critically wounded by a gunshot Friday evening during a police chase in Lawndale, and authorities and community members are giving disputing narratives of the shooting.

The chase started when officers say they saw the boy, who police believed to be between 15 and 17 years old, with a gun about 6:55 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Keeler, according to Chicago police.

When they questioned him, police say he ran away and eventually shot himself in the head. Paramedics took him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Alonzo Crowder, the head boys basketball coach at Crane Medical Prep High School, said the boy is 15 years old and is a player on the Crane basketball team. Crowder was one of many to tell a different version of events.

A Facebook user live streamed an hour-long video from the scene, where a crowd gathered as police investigated. The crowd shouted at officers as some cried, including a group of boys who said identified themselves as the cousins of the boy who was shot.

Contributing: Michael O’Brien