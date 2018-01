Teenager wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

A teenager was wounded Sunday evening in a Humboldt Park neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

The 17-year-old boy was walking on a sidewalk about 8:50 p.m. when someone in a dark car fired in his direction in the 1200 block of North Springfield, according to Chicago Police.

He was struck in the left leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. His condition stabilized.