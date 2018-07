Teenager wounded in Rogers Park shooting

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting early Friday in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

About 3:30 a.m., the teen was walking in the 6500 block of North Sheridan Road when someone in a passing black car opened fire and struck him in the leg, according to Chicago Police.

The boy flagged down a driver who took him to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.