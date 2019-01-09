‘High risk’ woman, 69, missing from Woodlawn for 6 weeks

Police are looking for a 69-year-old woman who has been missing from the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side for nearly seven weeks and is considered to be “high risk,” according to Chicago police.

Tessie “J” Badie, who normally uses portable oxygen and a rolling walker, was last seen on Nov. 24 in the 6200 block of South Saint Lawrence Avenue, police said.

Badie is described as a 5-foot-2 black woman weighing about 290 pounds. She has brown eyes and may be wearing a blonde wig, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.