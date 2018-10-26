Texan crashes into boulder, dies near Indiana Dunes

A man from Texas died early Friday after crashing his vehicle into a boulder near Indiana Dunes State Park.

Shortly before midnight, Carlo Garza, 32, was traveling north at a high rate of speed on IN-49 near the entrance of the park when he crossed over a concrete median and drove into a large boulder, according to the Porter County sheriff’s office and Porter County Coroner, Charles Harris.

Garza was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said. He was the sole occupant of the 2013 Nissan Altima, according to police.

Garza died from blunt force injuries he suffered in the crash. He was a resident of Brownsville, Texas.