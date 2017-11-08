Authorities review video of Texas church shooting

Authorities have reviewed video from inside the small-town Texas church where a gunman killed more than two dozen people, including footage that shows the assailant shooting victims in the head during Sunday services, a U.S. official said Wednesday. | Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — Authorities have reviewed video from inside the small-town Texas church where a gunman killed more than two dozen people, including footage that shows the assailant shooting victims in the head during Sunday services, a U.S. official said Wednesday.

The official’s account of the video is consistent with statements made by survivors of the attack. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The same official confirmed that the attacker’s cellphone was an iPhone and that the FBI had not yet asked Apple for help obtaining data from the device. The special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Antonio division said Tuesday that agents had not been able to retrieve data from Devin Patrick Kelley’s cellphone.

Also Wednesday, authorities released an official list of those killed in the rampage.

The eight male victims and 17 female victims ranged in age from 1 to 77, according to the list from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The list also includes a woman’s unborn baby, who was listed as “gender unknown.”

Eight of the victims slain Sunday at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs were children or teenagers. The oldest of them was 16.

All the victims died at the scene, except for one child who died at a San Antonio-area hospital.