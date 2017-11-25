Texas man charged with abducting 15-year-old Harvard girl

A Texas man has been charged with abducting a 15-year-old girl Thursday from far northwest suburban Harvard.

McHenry County sheriff’s deputies were called about 1:30 p.m. to the 11000 block of Route 14 in unincorporated Harvard for reports of a missing juvenile, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Relatives told investigators that the girl had been interacting with a man who called himself “Frankie” via social media, the sheriff’s office said. He was driving up from Houston, Texas, to see the girl and she had not been seen since she left work about 1 p.m. that day to meet him at the Big Foot Inn, 11508 Route 14 in Harvard.

Investigators determined that the man, later identified as 19-year-old Francisco Tulul of Houston, Texas, intended to take the girl to Houston, the sheriff’s office said. A state-wide search was launched and Illinois State Police found the girl with Tulul about 7:20 p.m. at a rest stop in downstate Edwardsville, about 300 miles from Harvard.

Tulul was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of child abduction, the sheriff’s office said. His bond was set at $20,000.