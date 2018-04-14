Texas man charged with shooting girlfriend to death in West Garfield Park

A Texas man has been charged with killing his girlfriend Thursday morning in a West Garfield Park neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

Tiwaconda Williams, 36, was found with a gunshot wound to the head at 7:08 a.m. inside a vehicle in the 4300 block of West Madison, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Williams’ death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said. She was a resident of Fort Worth, Texas.

Her boyfriend, 38-year-old Kendrick Owens, has been charged with first-degree murder for her death.

Owens, who also lives in Fort Worth, was ordered held without bail during a hearing Saturday afternoon. His next court date was scheduled for Monday.