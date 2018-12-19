No evacuation at Butler College Prep following threatening text message

Although a teacher got a threatening text message, Butler College Prep High School on the Far South Side was not actually evacuated Wednesday morning, officials said.

Preliminary reports from Chicago police indicated that the school, 821 E. 103rd St., was evacuated after a teacher received a text about 9:45 a.m. that said to get everyone out of the building.

A message on the school’s Twitter page stated that “the threat has not been deemed a considerable one.”

Police and Noble Charter Schools spokesman Cody Rogers later said that no evacuation actually occurred.

“CPD and CPS Safety and Security are on-site and classes are continuing as normal,” Rogers said.

Classes will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m., but Rogers said the early dismissal was already scheduled for the day and was not related to the threat.