Best, worst times to hit the road this Thanksgiving in Chicago

The Kennedy Expressway is clogged with cars as rush-hour commuters and Thanksgiving holiday travelers try to make their way through the city on November 21, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. | Scott Olson/Getty Images

Buckle up, Chicago. It’ll take some extra time to get to your destination this Thanksgiving — no matter how you plan on getting there.

More people are driving over Thanksgiving than last year, according according to AAA and INRIX, a transportation analysis company. Nationwide, 48.5 million people are expected to hit the road over the Thanksgiving holiday, up 5 percent from last year. Flying is up even more with a 5.4 percent increase from last year, and 4.27 million people expected to fly during the week.

For Chicagoans, the worst time to drive over Thanksgiving week will be between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, AAA said. Those traveling during that time can expect it to take twice as long as normal to reach their destination.

If you’re flying, the worst time to drive to O’Hare Airport will be between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Drivers taking the Kennedy Expressway from downtown to the airport can expect it to take as long as an hour and 37 minutes, AAA said.

All week, drivers can expect the greatest amount of traffic during the early-evening commute.

“Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays for road trips, and this year will be no different,” said Trevor Reed, a transportation analyst at INRIX. “Our advice to drivers is to avoid commuting times in major cities altogether or plan alternative routes.”

The best days to get on the road will be Thanksgiving Day, Friday and Saturday, according to AAA. Sunday will be busy as most people head home.

