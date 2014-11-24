Thanksgiving holiday drivers face lowest gas prices in at least 4 years

About 8.3 million vehicles are expected to travel the Illinois Tollway this Thanksgiving holiday and face the lowest gas prices in at least four years.

The average Illinois price of a gallon of regular gas was $2.907 Monday — the lowest since it hit $2.902 on Nov. 14, 2010, AAA Chicago Daily Fuel Gauge data showed.

Nationwide, Thanksgiving holiday travel was expected to reach its largest volume since 2007 — by both plane and car, said Beth Mosher, a Chicago Motor Club AAA spokeswoman.

Some 46.3 million Americans were expected to take a trip of at least 50 miles over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, up 4.2 percent from last year and the greatest growth rate for any holiday since Independence Day 2012, AAA said.

As of Monday, regular gas was averaging $3.295 in Chicago and $3.033 in the Chicago suburban metro area.