Trump grants poultry pardons to turkeys Peas and Carrots

| AP Photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump used the power of his office to keep a pair of turkeys off the Thanksgiving table.

Trump’s poultry pardon Tuesday means that the two turkeys — a 39-pound bird named Peas and a 41-pounder named Carrots — will get to live the rest of their lives at a Virginia farm.

First lady Melania Trump joined her husband for the ceremony in the White House Rose Garden.

Trump was traveling to his Florida estate later Tuesday to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with family.

