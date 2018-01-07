The Golden Globes Awards 2018 and politics: 5 things to watch for

Seth Meyers attends the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards Preview Day at The Beverly Hilton on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: CAWS108

WASHINGTON – The Golden Globes Sunday night won’t just be about the entertainment industry. There will be a political component – from the red carpet to the Seth Meyers monologue to the acceptance speeches to the new sexual harassment disclosures sparking a Hollywood revolution.

It’s not a matter if the Golden Globes will be about politics – it’s how much.

The last few days alone generated heaps of potential punchlines for Meyers.

‘Fire and Fury’ revelations are dominating the political news and President Donald Trump’s reactions to the tell-all book in Twitter posts and comments over the weekend defending his mental stability are providing fresh grist for the comedy writers.

There’s ‘Sloppy Steve” Bannon who…“lost his mind” and the president who is a “very stable genius” who went to the “best college.”

5 GOLDEN GLOBES THINGS TO WATCH FOR

RED CARPET – The actors this year may well want to be asked about more than who they are wearing.

The Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment expose ended the career of the Hollywood powerbroker and spawned the #MeToo movement. A new entertainment industry coalition, called Time’s Up, is orchestrating the call for Golden Globes attendees to wear black.

SETH MEYERS MONOLOGUE – The Hollywood Democratic tilt means the audience will be sympathetic to any anti-Trump riffs. Still, Meyers has a significant body of artistic work and stars to mock.

What will Meyers do with ‘Fire and Fury’?

How do you joke about sexual harassment?

ACCEPTANCE SPEECHES – Meryl Streep scorched Trump at the 2017 Golden Globes when she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award. How will the stars use this powerful platform? What will Streep say if she wins for “The Post?”

HARVEY WEINSTEIN – How will the Golden Globes show handle how the male dominated entertainment industry has ignored sexual harassment allegations until now? What does the Time’s Up crowd – made up of women who are some of the biggest names in show biz- have cooked up for tonight?

WHAT WILL OPRAH SAY?– Oprah Winfrey is the 2018 winner of the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Winfrey, whose Chicago based show put her on the track to be a global media mogul, is a friend of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle. It’s hard to imagine she won’t have something to say –though it’s not her style to burn down the house.