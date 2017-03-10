The Grommet seems to fit Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware has taking a controlling stake in The Grommet. | Photo by Ace Hardware

Grommets and hardware stores would seem to be natural partners.

Ace Hardware Corp. on Tuesday said it has bought a controlling stake in The Grommet, an ecommerce website that sells new and innovative products from independent entrepreneurs.

Ace Hardware, the Oak Brook-based cooperative, and The Grommet began working together in 2016, with some products from The Grommet being offered in Ace stores.

“We both stand as strong advocates for the underdog. From the very beginning, we have appreciated our alignment in support for and advancement of the independent maker,” Ace President and CEO John Venhuizen said in a news release.

Financial terms weren’t released. The Grommet’s founders, Joanne Domeniconi and Jules Pieri, and employees will continue to have some ownership in the company.