The Loop to host Google’s mini golf course tour

Those who attend the the golf course opening will be given golf socks, along with a chance to win a Google Home Mini Max.|Google

Google wants would-be golfers to tee off at their pop up golf course opening in the The Loop starting Thursday.

The Google Home Mini Golf course will be open to the public Thursday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., at 35 N. State St.

Golfers can RSVP on the Google Home Mini Golf-CHI’s Facebook event page.

“Come play a round on us! We’ll show you how to turn on your favorite TV show, start a dance party, and turn on the lights – all using your voice,” the Facebook invite said.

Those who attend will be given golf socks, along with a chance to win a Google Home Mini Max.

Over 4,600 people were interested in attending, according the invite.

The tour is also scheduled to stop in Los Angeles and Atlanta.