The path to politics for Matthew Foldi, 21, Chicago’s 5th Ward GOP committeeman

University of Chicago student Matthew Foldi is also the youngest official to hold an office in Chicago – he is the 5th Ward Republican committeeman, only 19 years old when he took over the local political operation.

Foldi is also the president of the University of Chicago College Republicans.

In the Sun-Times news room, Foldi talks to Lynn Sweet about his path to politics.