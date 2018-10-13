The show will go on at Lyric Opera; striking musicians reach deal

Members of the Chicago Federation of Musicians went on strike outside the Lyric Opera Tuesday. | Adam Thorp / Sun-Times.

A five-day strike ended Saturday evening when the Lyric Opera reached a deal with its musicians that should keep the music playing through the 2020/21 season.

After one performance of the season-opening run of “La bohème” last week, 74 members of the Chicago Federation of Musicians Local (CFM) rejected the opera’s “last, best, and final offer” and went on strike.

Musicians stepped away from their instruments and onto the picket line Tuesday, objecting to programming cuts that they felt diminished the quality of the opera and their own wellbeing.

CFM members were also concerned with plans to reduce the size of the orchestra by five members, from 74 members to 69 and to cut in the length of the season from 24 to 22 weeks. The reduced number of paid performances would amount to an 8 percent cut in pay for members, despite nominal increases in wages, union representatives said.

The opera and the CFM reached a multi-year labor agreement Saturday evening, according to a statement from the Lyric.

The details of the deal had not been released and were subject to ratification by CFM members, the statement said.

Performances of “La bohème” were cancelled on Thursday and ahead of Sunday’s show.

In an email late Friday, a Lyric spokeswoman said the Sunday performance was cancelled due to the continued strike and that ticket holders were being notified by Lyric staff.

On Saturday, a spokesperson said the Sunday show would remain cancelled since the deal had not yet been ratified.

The next performance of “La bohème” on Lyric’s schedule is for Wednesday, Oct. 17.