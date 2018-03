The Texas primary and what it means for the Illinois March 20 vote

Texas voted Tuesday in the kickoff primary of the 2018 election cycle. Illinois goes next, with the second-in-the nation primary on March 20, with early voting already started. The Chicago Sun-Times Lynn Sweet and Real Clear Politics Tom Bevan take a look ahead of what voting trends in Texas – GOP turnout, power of Democratic progressives – may mean for Illinois.

Taped at the Sun-Times news headquarters….