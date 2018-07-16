British prime minister attacks Russia as Trump meets Putin

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May has launched a strong attack on Russia even as President Donald Trump is sitting down with his Russian counterpart at the Helsinki summit. | Getty

HELSINKI — Britain’s prime minister has launched a strong attack on Russia even as President Donald Trump is sitting down with his Russian counterpart at the Helsinki summit.

Theresa May told Parliament Monday that Russia’s leadership is committed to trying to undermine Western values on a number of fronts.

She condemned what she claims was Russia’s use of a lethal nerve agent inside Britain, its shielding of the Syrian government, its support of Iran, and the spreading of “malicious fake news” on an industrial scale.

May says she “welcomes” the summit but wants to see a change in Russia’s actions.

She was reporting on last week’s NATO summit, which was dominated by Trump’s call for allies to spend more on defense.

May backed this view, calling for spending hikes.