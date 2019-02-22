Thieves hit same South Shore block in two days: police

Police are warning residents of recent burglaries to retail establishments in the South Shore neighborhood.

In the two incidents, thieves enter the businesses after they pry open boards covering a broken window or door, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened in the 2100 block of East 71st Street, police said. The first occurred 1 a.m. on Wednesday, and the second about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.