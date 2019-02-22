Our Pledge To You

02/22/2019, 11:08pm

Thieves hit same South Shore block in two days: police

By Sun-Times Wire
Police are warning residents of recent burglaries to retail establishments in the South Shore neighborhood.

In the two incidents, thieves enter the businesses after they pry open boards covering a broken window or door, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened in the 2100 block of East 71st Street, police said. The first occurred 1 a.m. on Wednesday, and the second about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.

