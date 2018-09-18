Police are warning residents after thieves smashed car windows and stole property in the West Side Douglas Park neighborhood during Riot Fest this weekend.
In each incident, the windows of a parked vehicle were broken and items were stolen from within, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
The first theft happened between 2 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of South Talman, police said. The other happened at 10:52 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of South Washtenaw.
Riot Fest took place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday inside Douglas Park at Ogden and Sacramento, a few blocks from both robberies.