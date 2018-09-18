Thieves smash windows of cars parked near Douglas Park during Riot Fest

Police are warning residents after thieves smashed car windows and stole property in the West Side Douglas Park neighborhood during Riot Fest this weekend.

In each incident, the windows of a parked vehicle were broken and items were stolen from within, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The first theft happened between 2 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of South Talman, police said. The other happened at 10:52 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of South Washtenaw.

Riot Fest took place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday inside Douglas Park at Ogden and Sacramento, a few blocks from both robberies.