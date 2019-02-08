Thieves steal construction equipment from McKinley Park work sites

Police are warning businesses about multiple construction equipment thefts reported over the past two months in McKinley Park on the Southwest Side.

In each case, someone has stolen “large construction equipment” left unattended at work sites by “unknown means,” according to a business alert from Chicago police.

The heists occurred:

About 6:30 a.m. Dec. 7, 2018, in the 3200 block of South Ashland Avenue;

About 7 a.m. Jan. 9 in the 1700 block of West 35th Street;

About 4 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 1600 block of West 35th Street;

About 6:30 a.m. Jan. 14 in the 3500 block of South Marshfield; and

About noon Feb. 2 in the 1900block of West Pershing.

No suspect descriptions were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.